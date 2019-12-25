GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

