Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

NAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $691.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

