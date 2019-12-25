Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Software stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Software has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

