Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NHYDY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.