Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CLSA set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.86. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

