Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lifull stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Lifull has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Lifull Company Profile

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

