Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WINR stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children.

