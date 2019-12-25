Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

SHCAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Sharp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Sharp stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Sharp has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 167.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

