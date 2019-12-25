DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
DYNE opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. DynTek has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90.
About DynTek
