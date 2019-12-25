DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DYNE opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. DynTek has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IntelGenx Technologies Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
IntelGenx Technologies Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
Nordic American Tanker Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Nordic American Tanker Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Software Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank
Software Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank
Norsk Hydro ASA Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Norsk Hydro ASA Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report