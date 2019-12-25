NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $78.62 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

