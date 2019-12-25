ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

ITVPY opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. ITV PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70.

About ITV PLC/ADR

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

Receive News & Ratings for ITV PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IntelGenx Technologies Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
IntelGenx Technologies Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
Nordic American Tanker Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Nordic American Tanker Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Software Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank
Software Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank
Norsk Hydro ASA Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Norsk Hydro ASA Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report