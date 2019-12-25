Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 5,153,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $180,578,640.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $20,738,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,598,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Palomar Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts
