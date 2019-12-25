Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 5,153,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $180,578,640.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $20,738,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,598,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.