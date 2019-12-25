South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Several research firms have weighed in on S32. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 145.12 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 128.74 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

