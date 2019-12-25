South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Several research firms have weighed in on S32. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 145.12 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 128.74 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Analyst Recommendations for South32 (LON:S32)

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Palomar Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Palomar Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
South32 Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
South32 Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Seven Generations Energy Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Seven Generations Energy Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
HUGO BOSS AG/S Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
HUGO BOSS AG/S Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Solaredge Technologies Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Solaredge Technologies Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report