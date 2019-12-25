USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $89,352.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,715.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,746 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $131,526.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,367 shares of company stock worth $328,505 in the last ninety days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $119.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.22 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

