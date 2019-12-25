USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $89,352.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,715.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,746 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $131,526.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,367 shares of company stock worth $328,505 in the last ninety days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $119.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.22 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Palomar Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Palomar Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
South32 Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
South32 Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Seven Generations Energy Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Seven Generations Energy Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
HUGO BOSS AG/S Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
HUGO BOSS AG/S Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Solaredge Technologies Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Solaredge Technologies Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report