Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VII shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th.

TSE VII opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.99 and a 12 month high of C$12.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$680.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$677.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

