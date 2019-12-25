HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Pareto Securities cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.32. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Analyst Recommendations for HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

