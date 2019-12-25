Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $952,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.