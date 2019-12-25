1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Get 1st Source alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SRCE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th.

1st Source stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 515.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 154.1% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 16,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.