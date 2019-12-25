Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

PUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $579.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $110,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,221,949. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

