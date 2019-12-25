Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC cut Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of PLC opened at C$29.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.92 million and a PE ratio of 90.53. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$21.79 and a 12-month high of C$30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

