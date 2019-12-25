CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CRA International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CRA International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CRA International by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $419.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

