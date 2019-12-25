NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.77.

Shares of NVDA opened at $238.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $241.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,784. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

