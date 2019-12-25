SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Cfra cut SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on SunPower and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.
SunPower stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.20. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,094,000 after purchasing an additional 967,577 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,279,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,093,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 515,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 849,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 837,011 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.
