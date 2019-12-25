SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Cfra cut SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on SunPower and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

SunPower stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.20. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,094,000 after purchasing an additional 967,577 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,279,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,093,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 515,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 849,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 837,011 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

