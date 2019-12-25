Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

RUSHA stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

