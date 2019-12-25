PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PBBI opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.35. PB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

