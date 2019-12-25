Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on Redfin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares in the company, valued at $41,466,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,470 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,915,000 after buying an additional 1,032,134 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Redfin by 510.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 131,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 291.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

