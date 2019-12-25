ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. ePlus has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $88,505.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,242 shares of company stock worth $630,905. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ePlus by 33.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ePlus by 32.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 809.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ePlus by 167.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

