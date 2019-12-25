Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PRIM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $198,759.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 22.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 587,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,473 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 33.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,083,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after buying an additional 516,512 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Primoris Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,013,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after buying an additional 214,866 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

