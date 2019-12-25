Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QDEL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.48. Quidel has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,764,000 after buying an additional 250,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 243.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 239,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $12,206,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at $10,423,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

