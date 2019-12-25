Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shoe Carnival has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SCVL opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $525.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Palomar Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Palomar Holdings Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
South32 Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
South32 Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Seven Generations Energy Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Seven Generations Energy Ltd Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
HUGO BOSS AG/S Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
HUGO BOSS AG/S Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Solaredge Technologies Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub
Solaredge Technologies Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report