Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCVL. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shoe Carnival has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SCVL opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $525.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

