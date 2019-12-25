Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $653.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

