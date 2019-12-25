Insider Buying: Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) CEO Acquires 3,085 Shares of Stock

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $49,946.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 3,104 shares of Protective Insurance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCA opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Protective Insurance Corp has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 30.1% during the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 224,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Protective Insurance by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.