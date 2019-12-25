Robert D. Agdern Buys 5,734 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $50,344.52.

CTR opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Get ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 33.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.