NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) COO Sells $52,800.00 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00.

Shares of NPTN opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. NeoPhotonics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NPTN. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 347,176 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,529,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 215,815 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 50.1% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 244.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 693,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

