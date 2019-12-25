Alexandre Dayon Sells 333 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,021.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexandre Dayon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71.

CRM stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,009,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,132 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in salesforce.com by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.68.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

