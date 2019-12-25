Marc Rosen Sells 3,400 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

