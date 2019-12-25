Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $69,314.64 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $51,320.00.

DNLI stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

