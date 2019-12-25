Ned L. Sherwood Acquires 113,117 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 113,117 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $80,313.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Buying: Protective Insurance Corp CEO Acquires 3,085 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Protective Insurance Corp CEO Acquires 3,085 Shares of Stock
Robert D. Agdern Buys 5,734 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Stock
Robert D. Agdern Buys 5,734 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Stock
NeoPhotonics Corp COO Sells $52,800.00 in Stock
NeoPhotonics Corp COO Sells $52,800.00 in Stock
Alexandre Dayon Sells 333 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. Stock
Alexandre Dayon Sells 333 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. Stock
Marc Rosen Sells 3,400 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. Stock
Marc Rosen Sells 3,400 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. Stock
Denali Therapeutics Inc Insider Sells $69,314.64 in Stock
Denali Therapeutics Inc Insider Sells $69,314.64 in Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report