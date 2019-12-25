Ned L. Sherwood Acquires 113,117 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 113,117 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $80,313.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

