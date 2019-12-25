Katherine Schuelke Sells 2,306 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katherine Schuelke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $136,515.20.

On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19.

STX stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.62. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 139,710 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 77,115 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,209,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $229,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.