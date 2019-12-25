Shonn D. Stahlecker Sells 10,000 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Stock

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JAG opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $150.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAG. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Financial Group downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter worth $105,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

