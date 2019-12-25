Jason Michael Bednar Sells 18,792 Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Stock

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Senior Officer Jason Michael Bednar sold 18,792 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$88,322.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$626,181.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at C$4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.55. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$3.74 and a 52-week high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

