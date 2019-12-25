Jason Michael Bednar Sells 18,792 Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Stock

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Senior Officer Jason Michael Bednar sold 18,792 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$88,322.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$626,181.
Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at C$4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.55. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$3.74 and a 52-week high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.
Canacol Energy Company Profile
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Story: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.