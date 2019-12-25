Bret Steven Taylor Sells 665 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $109,086.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,130,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,402,765.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.08. The company has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.68.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

