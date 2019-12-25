Leonard A. Comma Sells 1,615 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $125,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,073.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leonard A. Comma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00.

JACK stock opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

