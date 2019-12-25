William Cook Sells 12,403 Shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) President William Cook sold 12,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $185,920.97. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 482,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PVTL opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

PVTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 34.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Pivotal Software by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pivotal Software by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.