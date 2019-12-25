William Cook Sells 12,403 Shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) President William Cook sold 12,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $185,920.97. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 482,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PVTL opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46.
PVTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.
About Pivotal Software
Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.
