Jamie Bennett Porteous Sells 1,000 Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

Jamie Bennett Porteous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total transaction of C$102,450.00.

Shares of CJT opened at C$106.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.80. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$66.32 and a 52-week high of C$109.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

