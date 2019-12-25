Jamie Bennett Porteous Sells 1,000 Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.
Jamie Bennett Porteous also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total transaction of C$102,450.00.
Shares of CJT opened at C$106.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.80. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$66.32 and a 52-week high of C$109.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.50.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
