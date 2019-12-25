Jamie Bennett Porteous Sells 1,000 Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total value of C$102,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$239,220.75.

Jamie Bennett Porteous also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 19th, Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$106.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.80. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$66.32 and a 12 month high of C$109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CJT. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

