Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 16,830 Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 365,041 shares of Berry Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $3,091,897.27.

On Thursday, November 14th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $12,430,000.00.

Shares of BRY opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.32. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Berry Petroleum by 65.1% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,000 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 295.1% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 626,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 468,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after buying an additional 402,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 1,831.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 362,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRY. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.