Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of -0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Insiders acquired 295,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

