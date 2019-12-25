Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.55. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 40.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,575 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.