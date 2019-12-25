Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Equity BancShares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $473.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 608.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 27.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

